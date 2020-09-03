On August 31, 2020, Theresa M. Mattera, age 84, of Ridley Township, went home to our Lord. At her death, she was surrounded by her loving family and friend. Theresa was educated at Holy Savior and was a graduate of Notre Dame, Class of 1955. She went on to become an AT&T Operator, worked as a waitress, then bartender for her family’s business at Mattero’s T-Bar. She became a Lab Technician for Crozer-Chester Medical Center, a job she adored, until her retirement. She enjoyed an occasional visit to the casino. She had a passion for all Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies, and would throw expletives like any fanatical, obsessed fan. Theresa was true to her sign, Cancer, hard-shelled until you broke through. If you were lucky enough, you got to know the genuine, generous, caring, one-of-a-kind, true friend that Theresa was. She was the daughter of the late Marcellino and Amelia (Valori) Mattera and was predeceased by her nephew Bryan. Survivors: Her loving sister: Marcella Wojdylak; longtime friend: Kathryn Mewha, with whom she lived; nephews: John Gifford (Jenny) and Mark Gifford (Gina); her devoted nieces: Theresa Warrington (Greg) and Carol Colucci; She will be greatly missed by her extended family, Don Mewha, Eric Mewha, Michael Mewha, Kristen Carey, and Steven Mewha, Esq.; also survived by Jaidyn, Stevie and Roth, who lovingly referred to her as Nonnie, plus many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com