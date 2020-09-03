1/1
Theresa M. Mattera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 31, 2020, Theresa M. Mattera, age 84, of Ridley Township, went home to our Lord. At her death, she was surrounded by her loving family and friend. Theresa was educated at Holy Savior and was a graduate of Notre Dame, Class of 1955. She went on to become an AT&T Operator, worked as a waitress, then bartender for her family’s business at Mattero’s T-Bar. She became a Lab Technician for Crozer-Chester Medical Center, a job she adored, until her retirement. She enjoyed an occasional visit to the casino. She had a passion for all Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies, and would throw expletives like any fanatical, obsessed fan. Theresa was true to her sign, Cancer, hard-shelled until you broke through. If you were lucky enough, you got to know the genuine, generous, caring, one-of-a-kind, true friend that Theresa was. She was the daughter of the late Marcellino and Amelia (Valori) Mattera and was predeceased by her nephew Bryan. Survivors: Her loving sister: Marcella Wojdylak; longtime friend: Kathryn Mewha, with whom she lived; nephews: John Gifford (Jenny) and Mark Gifford (Gina); her devoted nieces: Theresa Warrington (Greg) and Carol Colucci; She will be greatly missed by her extended family, Don Mewha, Eric Mewha, Michael Mewha, Kristen Carey, and Steven Mewha, Esq.; also survived by Jaidyn, Stevie and Roth, who lovingly referred to her as Nonnie, plus many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved