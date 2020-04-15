|
|
(1928-2020) Theresa M. “Treese” Stahl Mawhinney, 91, of Media, died April 11, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Aston, she was the daughter of the late Henry, Sr. and Mary Opdenaker Stahl. Treese was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, class of 1946, in West Chester and was employed by A.I. DuPont as a Statistical Clerk for 28 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church and cherished her family. Treese was predeceased by her husbands, Donald J. Wessels and Edwin F. Mawhinney; her stepdaughter, Maureen Mawhinney-Hee; and her siblings, Mary Slesicki, Henry, Jr., Joseph, Theodore and Francis. She is survived by her brother, Edward Stahl (Late Elizabeth); and many nieces and nephews who love Treese very much and she loved them very much also. Services and Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 35 New Rd., Aston, PA 19014 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020