St Joseph Catholic Church
3255 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
Theresa McGinty Obituary
Theresa E. Mc Ginty (nee Small) died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 25, 2019, age 92 of Wilmington, De. Heaven received another angel, and she is now reunited with her beloved grandson, Jack Babin. Devoted Wife of the late Philip Litzenberg and John Mc Ginty. Survivors: Cherished mother of Phil Litzenberg, Steve (Karen) Litzenberg, Ken (Andrea) Litzenberg, Sue (Jim) Babin. Also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral Tues. 9-10am at St. Joseph Church 3255 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral mass 10am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to “Stand Up for Kids” to help homeless children. Their website is https://www.standupforkids.org Arrg. Danjolell- Stigale Memorial Home of Aston Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019
