Theresa R. Richardson (nee Guglielmo) “Tess”, age 95 passed away on January 29, 2020. Predeceased by husband Thomas W.; granddaughter Denise Richardson; son-in law John David; her 4 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by her children: Joann (John) McGrath, Thomas (KellyAnne) Richardson and Dorothy David; her brother Carl Guglielmo; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Tess was a former employee in the cafeteria at Academy Park High School, retiring in 2012. She loved to go to the casino & play bingo. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9-11 am at Kevin Lyons Funeral Home, 202 Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Theresa’s memory would be appreciated to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020