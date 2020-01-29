Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Theresa Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa R. "Tess" (Guglielmo) Richardson

Theresa R. "Tess" (Guglielmo) Richardson Obituary
Theresa R. Richardson (nee Guglielmo) “Tess”, age 95 passed away on January 29, 2020. Predeceased by husband Thomas W.; granddaughter Denise Richardson; son-in law John David; her 4 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by her children: Joann (John) McGrath, Thomas (KellyAnne) Richardson and Dorothy David; her brother Carl Guglielmo; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Tess was a former employee in the cafeteria at Academy Park High School, retiring in 2012. She loved to go to the casino & play bingo. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9-11 am at Kevin Lyons Funeral Home, 202 Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Theresa’s memory would be appreciated to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020
