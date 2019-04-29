|
|
Theresa M. “Terry” Roselli (nee Schweikert), age 72, of Springfield, formerly of Holmes, on April 26th, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Mauro D.; her loving sons, Mauro D. Jr. (Kim), Consiglio W. (Linda), Domenic A. (Kristen) and John A. (Kristen); her loving daughters, Traci Stubblebine, Maria Harb (Hassan), Angelina Zebuski (Steve), Concetta Doerr (Kris); her dear grandchildren, Ali, Alex, Sarah, Consiglio, Ella, Sophia, Madison, Shawn, Artis, Domenic, Hadi, Tessa, Gianna, Brooke, Mauro, Luna, Quinn and Onica; her brother, William Schweikert, her sister Dorothy Bannon, and her best friend Rosemary Bannon. She was predeceased by her sisters, Joanne, Elizabeth and Mary Schweikert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday evening, May 2nd, 7-9 PM and Friday morning, May 3rd, 8:30-10 AM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Entombment Ss. Peter and Paul Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory would be appreciated to the , at www.donatenow.heart.org/ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/ or Headstrong Foundation at https://headstrong.org/donate/ www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019