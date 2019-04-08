|
1931 – 2019 Theresa Victoria Cimino (nee Caruso), age 87 of Ridley Park, formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Cimino. Dear mother of George Cimino (Diane), Elizabeth Castellano (the late Joseph), Tina Frick (Kevin), Rose Trifiletti (Frank), Saverio Cimino and Tresa Stanis (Ed); dear sister of Stella Caruso. Also survived by her brother in law Charles Burgese; sister in law Carol Caruso; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Thursday from 8:30 am until 9:30 am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, Milmont Ave. Milmont Park. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at Cavanagh’s Wednesday evening from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to www.autismsociety.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019