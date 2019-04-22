|
Thomas A. Scheivert, age 78, of Lenni, Aston Twp, PA died on Friday April 19, 2019 at the Crozer Chester Medical Center, Upland, PA.
Born in the old Chester Hospital, Tom was the son of the late Thomas V. and Elsie (Geigle) Scheivert. Tom had lived in the family home since he was five years of age.
Tom was a graduate of St. James High School, Class of 1958.
Mr. Scheivert had been employed by Boeing Helicopters for more than 46 years, until his retirement in 2002. For Boeing, he had traveled to Vietnam, Texas, and Mississippi and many other locations.
Toms greatest pleasures in life were hunting and fishing with his son in Potter County. He was a founding member of the Lenni No Dear Sportsman. He was a life member of the Lenni Heights Fire Co.
Mr. Scheivert was a life time member of the Church of St. Francis De Sales in Lenni, PA.
Survivors: His wife Susan (Custred) Scheivert who he married on April 27, 1974. Son: Thomas A. (Erin) Scheivert, Jr., and his daughter: Suanne Wills. Sister: Miriam (Bill) Farrell and sister-in-law Sheri Scheivert. Also survived by his five wonderful grandchildren: Alison, Emma, Raiden, Katie and Julian and many nieces and nephews.
He is the brother of the late Stephen H. Scheivert.
Visitation: Monday evening, April 22nd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home Middletown (Rte#352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Township, Media, PA 19063.
Funeral Mass: Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Francis De Sales 35 New Rd., Aston, PA 19014.
Interment will be private.
Memorial Contributions to the above church would be appreciated.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019