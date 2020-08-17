Thomas Andrew Scully Sr., age 94, formerly of Glenolden, PA, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born in December 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas D. and Ethel (nee Ryde) Scully. Thomas was a graduate of West Catholic High School. He was a Naval veteran of World War II and served in the Battle of Normandy and in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He worked his entire career at DuPont Company in Philadelphia and had many golf friends at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, DE, where he was a long time member. He was predeceased by his wife Helen (nee Borkowski) Scully. He is survived by his beloved children Irene Scully Boyer (John) and Thomas Andrew Scully, Jr (Donna); his loving grandchildren Karen, Rebecca, Kristin, Andrew, Alicia, and Kevin; and 5 great grandchildren. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
