1/1
Thomas Andrew Scully Sr.
1925 - 2020
Thomas Andrew Scully Sr., age 94, formerly of Glenolden, PA, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born in December 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas D. and Ethel (nee Ryde) Scully. Thomas was a graduate of West Catholic High School. He was a Naval veteran of World War II and served in the Battle of Normandy and in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He worked his entire career at DuPont Company in Philadelphia and had many golf friends at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, DE, where he was a long time member. He was predeceased by his wife Helen (nee Borkowski) Scully. He is survived by his beloved children Irene Scully Boyer (John) and Thomas Andrew Scully, Jr (Donna); his loving grandchildren Karen, Rebecca, Kristin, Andrew, Alicia, and Kevin; and 5 great grandchildren. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Scully Family for the loss of your loved one, Thomas Andrew, Sr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
