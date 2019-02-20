|
|
Thomas O. “Todd” Ash, 89, of Rutledge, Pa passed away on February 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his son Scott Ash. Todd is survived by his beloved wife Mary R. Ash (nee Luongo), loving children and step-children Todd Ash, Jr., Lorraine Bondurant (Richard), Susan Ash, Stephen Ash, Steven Spittle, Jean Hudak (Chuck), Maria Paris (Scot), adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brothers Ernie, Ronnie and Denny Deitch. Family and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday February 22nd at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 from 10:00 AM-10:50 AM followed by his 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment: Private Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019