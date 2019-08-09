|
Thomas “Tom” Charles Shive, age 75 of Glen Mills, PA passed away suddenly on August 7, 2019 at Riddle Hospital. Born in Ridley Park, PA and raised in Collingdale, PA, Tom resided for the past 1 1/2 years in the Maris Grove Community in Glen Mills, previously residing in Aston, PA for 47 years. Tom was a plater and manager at the Franklin Mint for over 30 years retiring in 2002 and then worked for Kimberly Clark until 2010. He graduated from Collingdale High School class of 1962 and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Tom was a member of the Brandywine Valley Civil War Round Table and was an avid card and game player. He enjoyed civil war history, air shows, stamp collecting and was a jokester until the end. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. and Ruth Cullen Shive, and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beryl K. Woods Shive; daughter, Kimberli (Kevin) Barr; 3 siblings, James (Elma) Shive, Ruth (Bob) Althouse and Edward Shive, also numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, 10-11AM at the Maris Grove Chapel, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA, followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 or Brandywine Valley Civil War Round Table at 937 Thorne Drive, West Chester, Pa 19382. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 10, 2019