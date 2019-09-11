|
|
Thomas Charles Wiernicki, 76 of Essington passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland. He was born March 21, 1943 to the late John P., Sr. & Dorothy (Kiesel) Wiernicki. Survivors include his siblings, John P. Wiernicki, Jr. (Joan), Ronald J. Wiernicki (Karen), Judith Harley (George) and Joan Glennon (Patrick); Also, many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday Sept. 13th from 9 to 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Contributions in Thomas’ may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019