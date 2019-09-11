Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Lawn Croft Cemetery
1000 West Ridge Rd.
Linwood, PA
Thomas Charles Wiernicki, 76 of Essington passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at the Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland. He was born March 21, 1943 to the late John P., Sr. & Dorothy (Kiesel) Wiernicki. Survivors include his siblings, John P. Wiernicki, Jr. (Joan), Ronald J. Wiernicki (Karen), Judith Harley (George) and Joan Glennon (Patrick); Also, many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday Sept. 13th from 9 to 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Contributions in Thomas’ may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019
