Dr. Thomas Chermol, Sr., DDS, age 88, died peacefully the evening of October 11, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Chester, PA to the late Joseph and Regina Chermol, Thomas was the beloved husband of fellow Chester native, the late Elaine (deProphetis). Dr. Chermol proudly served in the U.S. Airforce and was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University and Temple Dental School. He and Elaine were longtime residents of Wallingford, PA where they raised their 5 children. Tom established a successful dental practice in Swarthmore, and in later years had the pleasure of working side-by-side with his children. A consummate gentleman and the ultimate family man, Dr. Chermol enjoyed traveling and spending Summers with those he loved in Stone Harbor. His free time was often spent golfing at Springhaven CC where he was a lifetime member. Dr. Chermol was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, son Michael, and siblings Joe and Jean. He is survived by children Karen Minnis (Bill), Tom Jr. (Kathleen), Elaine Galloway (Scott), Steve (Kim) and daughter-in-law Val. He was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA 19063. Family and friends may visit from 9:15 – 11:30 am. Mass will begin at 11:30 am. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines in the church. Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Chermol’s parish, St. John Chrysostom, 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. www.haganfuneralhome.com