1/1
Dr. Thomas Chermol Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Thomas Chermol, Sr., DDS, age 88, died peacefully the evening of October 11, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Chester, PA to the late Joseph and Regina Chermol, Thomas was the beloved husband of fellow Chester native, the late Elaine (deProphetis). Dr. Chermol proudly served in the U.S. Airforce and was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University and Temple Dental School. He and Elaine were longtime residents of Wallingford, PA where they raised their 5 children. Tom established a successful dental practice in Swarthmore, and in later years had the pleasure of working side-by-side with his children. A consummate gentleman and the ultimate family man, Dr. Chermol enjoyed traveling and spending Summers with those he loved in Stone Harbor. His free time was often spent golfing at Springhaven CC where he was a lifetime member. Dr. Chermol was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, son Michael, and siblings Joe and Jean. He is survived by children Karen Minnis (Bill), Tom Jr. (Kathleen), Elaine Galloway (Scott), Steve (Kim) and daughter-in-law Val. He was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA 19063. Family and friends may visit from 9:15 – 11:30 am. Mass will begin at 11:30 am. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines in the church. Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Chermol’s parish, St. John Chrysostom, 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. www.haganfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:15 - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
60+ years of marriage. We love you both.
Love and miss you but know you’re together again.
Bill Minnis
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved