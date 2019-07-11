|
1968-2019 Thomas F. “Tom/Grumpy” Clarke, Jr., 50, of Aston, died July 9, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. His heart was so big, it’s no surprise that is why Tom was taken from us. Born in Upland, he was the son of Emily Chapman Clarke and the late Thomas F. Clarke and resided in Parkside before moving to his late residence 11 years ago. Tom was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1986 and was employed by Acme Markets as a Manager at the Granite Run and little Media stores for 33 years. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, the UFCW Local 27 and a Fantasy Baseball League. Tom was an avid Redskins fan and enjoyed floating in his pool, spending time at his beach house in Broadkill, DE and Disney World vacations. He was a devoted husband, father, son and loyal friend. Tom was the best “Grumpy” to his cherished granddaughter that any one could ever ask for. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joan M. Gusler Clarke; children, Chrissy Sakers (Mark), Kyle Slesicki; granddaughter, Maddison Sakers; mother-in-law, Joan Manuel Gusler; siblings, Jim Gusler (Alice), Ed Gusler (Karen), Andy Gusler (Mary Beth), Taylor Gusler, Mark Gusler (Kelley), Tracy Kohl (Bob) and Steven M. Clarke; also, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, especially Rich McCombs (Jen). Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Saint Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 35 New Road, Lenni, PA 19052. Visitation: 6-9 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014 and 9:45-10:45 AM Tuesday at church. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the above church or the Aston Twp. Fire and Ambulance. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019