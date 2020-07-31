1/1
Thomas Francis McKenna
Thomas Francis McKenna of Media, PA, originally from Marcus Hook, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife and children on July 27, 2020 after putting up a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Tom built a beautiful life and family, celebrating 47 years of marriage to Sandy, two children Brian (loving wife Kerri) and Kristi (loving husband Eric), and three active grandsons (Keegan age 4, Nolan age 3, and Maverick age 1) that always loved to play and snuggle with Pop Pop. Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015, please be aware, mask will be required and social distancing is requested. Visitation: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from 10:00-10:45AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment private. Condolences: ww.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
