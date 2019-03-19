Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Thomas Francis "Tom" Myers Sr.

Thomas Francis "Tom" Myers Sr. Obituary
Thomas Francis “Tom” Myers, Sr., of Honeybrook, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill and Havertown, PA, passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Cecilia (nee McCaffrey) Myers. Tom was the loving father of Kathryn M. Enoch (Dennis), James Myers (Mary), Michael T. Myers (Jocelyn), and the late Thomas F. Myers, Jr.; adoring grandfather of Kayhla Brayman, Shannon Myers, James Myers, Ryan Enoch, Jewell Myers, and Jack Myers; caring great-grandfather of Blair, Brody, and Ethan; dear brother of Dorothea Carlin (Andrew), Paul Myers (Patricia), and the late Joseph Myers (the late Dolores). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-8 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 and 10-11:30 AM Friday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Memorial Service 11:30 AM. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
