Thomas Franz Obituary
Thomas M. Franz, age 65 of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 21, 2019. Born to William J. and Marie A. Dougherty Franz in Upper Darby, PA, Thomas resided for the past 3 years in Wilmington, DE but resided most of his life in Boothwyn, PA. He graduated from Chichester High School, class of 1972 and served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Thomas worked in the restaurant business, doing many jobs such as waiting tables and cooking. He enjoyed reading, going to the movies, and doing work in the yard. In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Susan and Karen Franz. He is survived by 4 siblings; William (Linda) Franz Jr., Paul (Ransley Jones) Franz, Jennifer (Robert) Oakes, Jeanne Watkins, a best friend Tim Albee of Fort Worth Texas, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services and Interment are private. Donations in his memory may be made to Mental Health Awareness at (www.adaa.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019
