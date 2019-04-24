Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas H. Ross Obituary
1935-2019 Thomas H. Ross, 83 of Villas, NJ died April 14, 2019 at Harlee Manor. Born and raised in Ridley Park, he was the son of the late Angus Buchanan and Margaret Pearson Henderson Ross and retired to his late residence in 1995. Thomas was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1953 and was employed by PECO, now Exelon, as a Parts Expeditor before retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Cape May UM Church and was a Delaware County Basketball Official. He refereed in the DelVal and Central League and was a PGA Field Staff Starter. Thomas loved golfing, fishing and boating. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Constance A. “Connie” Hutchison Ross, who died November 22, 2017; and his brother, Donald “Bucky” Ross. Thomas is survived by his sons, Gordon T. Ross (Linda) and Keith M. Ross; and granddaughter, Nicole Ross. Memorial Service: 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave, Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now