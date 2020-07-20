It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Thomas J. Bramanti, 91, on July 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dorothy, his children Thomas (Sharon), Joseph, JoAnn (Keith), Diane (Mark), Carmela (Tom) and grandchildren Joseph, Nicole (Jimmy), Tom (Kelly), Brandon (Cait), Leah (Hakeem), Aubrey, Chelsea, Mark, Stephanie, Alex, Bishop, Gabrielle and Hailey. Great grandchildren Dominic, Gianna, Carmen, Aiden, Dillon, Jayce and Ella. He was born and raised in Philadelphia PA, Graduated from Bok Technical High School with a degree as a sheet metal mechanic. He made parts for Satellites and Air Crafts. He was a very proud and dedicated man. He also served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a loving father and his family always came first. He enjoyed his summer days on the beach, cooking crabs & watching the fireworks in Wildwood. We will never forget how hard you worked so we could have those memories. Thank you Dad. You will be missed more than you will ever know. Small family service is private.