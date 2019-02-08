|
|
Thomas J. Colella, Sr., age 78 of East Lansdowne, PA, passed away January 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Frances (nee Stone) Colella. He was also the devoted father of Deborah (Michael) Boppell, Thomas J. (Christine) Colella, Jr. and Eric Colella. He was the brother of Theresa Colaiezzi and Alfred Colella. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Tom lived most of his life in East Lansdowne. He and Fran were married 52 years. He was an Insulator for Local 14 Insulators and Allied Workers. He served in the U.S. Army. He was know as an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his home in the mountains and country music. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Funeral Service is at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1815 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019