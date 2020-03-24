Home

Thomas J. Glessner

Thomas J. Glessner Obituary
(1926-2020) Thomas J. Glessner, EAIA, (93) of Ridley Township, passed from this Earth to be with his Lord surrounded by his family on March 24, 2020. Tomie was the loving husband of the late Mildred “Millie” Weidel Glessner; father of Mark Brian (Susan), Paul Thomas Glessner and the late Adele Louise Mallee; father-in-law of Frank Mallee (Becky); grandfather of Jena (David), Brendan (Oscar), Sean (George), Adam and Jill (Belle); brother of William (Irene), James (Mary), Alfred (Patricia) and the late Henry Glessner. Due to the current COVID-19 Virus, the services will be private and a celebration of Tomie’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts to The Church of St. Madeline, c/o 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078 or Good Shepherd Catholic School, 3400 Market St., Camp Hill, PA 17011. For full obituary: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2020
