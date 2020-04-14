|
Thomas J. Judge Sr. of Briarcliffe, PA passed away April 11,2020 at the age of 91. Tom was predeceased by the love of his world Catherine (Dowd) his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his sister Catherine McDermott, 5 children, Thomas (Suzanne), Robert (Donna), William (Kathleen), Catherine (Matt) Cardillo, Donna (Richard) Tutak, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Tom worked in the railroad industry for 30 years, first with the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail. Tom also worked for Governor Thornburgh as the Commonwealth’s Director of Medical and Professional Liability Catastrophe fund and served as Executive Director of the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority. He retired from Delaware County as the Recorder of Deeds in 2018. Tom, a veteran of the United State Army, was a graduate of Saint Thomas More High school and attended Saint Joseph College, School of Industrial Relations. A member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish since 1955, he was an usher at the mid-morning Sunday mass for more than 35 years. He was a founding member of the Briarcliffe Athletic Association and along with his wife Catharine, ran sandlot bus trips to the Phillies games at Connie Mack Stadium in the 60’s. Tom served on the Darby Township School Board in the 1960’s and 1970’s and was a founding member of the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. In the mid 1960’s, he was a recipient of the Prestigious Chapel of the Four Chaplains award for Community Service. His community service includes the American Legion, Knights of Columbus De La Salle Council, Mercy Haverford Hospital and Mercy Catholic Medical Boards, Philadelphia Airport Advisory Board, Delaware County Planning Commission and the United State Armed Service Local Board. He served on numerous other boards and received several awards and commendations. Tom may be most remembered for the thirty-four years he served as Chairman of the Delaware County Republican Party. He was known for his quiet, compromising approach to politics, and described by friend and foe as a true Christian gentleman. In addition to his local leadership, Tom participated in every National Republican political convention since 1976, and served as a delegate or alternate delegate since 1980. In 1988, then Vice President George H. Bush asked Tom to serve as the Pennsylvania State Chairman for his campaign, which was a successful Republican presidential campaign for the Keystone state. Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee and was Chairman of the Five County Southeast Caucus for better part of that 20 years. Tom had many successes in his political career, but always claimed his biggest victory was in the mid-1960’s when he fought then Suburban Water company for the rights to the Briarcliffe Athletic Association field off Westbridge Road in Briarcliffe. Due to the current situation, services are private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Our Lady of Fatima Parish or the organization of your choice. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020