Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
For more information about
Thomas Maher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Maher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Maher Obituary
Thomas J. Maher, age 78 on Jan. 9, 2020 of Trainer, PA Survived by his wife Janet (nee Fisher), his son Andrew (Karen), his daughters Jennifer Centeno (Ron Jacobus) and Melissa Maher, his 2 grandchildren, Amanda and Sean Maher and his sisters Ruth “Suzie” Lamey and Linda Williams (Harry). Tom retired from Goodyear Tire as a truck alignment mechanic. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited on Wednesday Jan. 15th to his Viewing 9:00-10:15 a.m. followed by his Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. at Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home 3900 W. 9th Street Trainer, PA 19061. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Thomas’ memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -