Thomas J. Maher, age 78 on Jan. 9, 2020 of Trainer, PA Survived by his wife Janet (nee Fisher), his son Andrew (Karen), his daughters Jennifer Centeno (Ron Jacobus) and Melissa Maher, his 2 grandchildren, Amanda and Sean Maher and his sisters Ruth “Suzie” Lamey and Linda Williams (Harry). Tom retired from Goodyear Tire as a truck alignment mechanic. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited on Wednesday Jan. 15th to his Viewing 9:00-10:15 a.m. followed by his Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. at Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home 3900 W. 9th Street Trainer, PA 19061. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Thomas’ memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020