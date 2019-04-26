|
Thomas J. McKeon passed away on March 25, 2019. He was born September 9, 1928. Thomas was a US Army Veteran from 1950 - 1953 and served in the Korean War. He retired in the mid 1980’s from the U.S. Post Office after 24 years as a mail carrier in Upper Darby and then in Wayne. He lived most of his life in Stonehurst Hills, Upper Darby, then in Wayne until he moved to New Smyrna Beach FL in 2017 in care of his niece Gerry Bompadre. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents John and Kathryn (Shaw) McKeon and his siblings John Jr., Catherine Martoia, Peter, Joseph, and William. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 AM at St. Katharine of Siena, Aberdeen and Lacaster Avenues in Wayne PA. Interment:Burial of Ashes at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Rd., in Yeadon immediately following.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2019