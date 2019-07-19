Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Our Lady of Peace
208 Milmont Ave.
Milmont Park, PA
Interment
Private
Thomas J. McKim Jr.

Thomas J. McKim Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. McKim Jr. passed away suddenly on July 17, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a longtime resident of Ridley Twp. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Zeszut). Devoted father of Jennifer (Chris) Tole & Megan McKim. Dear brother of Julie Voss & Timothy McKim Sr. Also survived by his two grandchildren Adeline Kelly and Thomas Christopher who were the light of his life. Son of Julie McKim and the late Thomas J. Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday 7-9pm & Tuesday after 9am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am in the church of Our Lady of Peace, Milmont Park. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name to the .
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019
