|
|
Thomas J. Noone of Havertown Pa. died peacefully on March 19th after a long battle with cancer. Tom was a sergeant in the United States Army, and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam war. Tom is survived by his sisters Maria Akbari, Kathy Dougherty, Joanne Burke and brother John. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday March 30th at Saint Columbkill Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, Pa. Calling hours at 10am followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11am.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019