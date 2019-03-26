Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Noone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Noone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Noone Obituary
Thomas J. Noone of Havertown Pa. died peacefully on March 19th after a long battle with cancer. Tom was a sergeant in the United States Army, and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam war. Tom is survived by his sisters Maria Akbari, Kathy Dougherty, Joanne Burke and brother John. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday March 30th at Saint Columbkill Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, Pa. Calling hours at 10am followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11am.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.