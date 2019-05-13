|
Thomas J. O’Brien, age 82 of Lansdowne, died May 10, 2019 at Main Line Health Hospice at Riddle. Tom was born in Everett, MA on December 18, 1936 to Frank and Alice (Casey) O’Brien. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1954 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1960, where he rowed on the crew team. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. An accomplished architect and land planner, Tom was a 40 year member of the Delaware County Planning Commission, serving as Chairman for 35 of those years. He designed many homes, apartments, businesses and municipal buildings, including the Lansdowne Library, and the award winning Watkins Avenue Multipurpose Activities Center in Upper Darby. Additionally, he authored several area zoning codes and planning guides for Bethel Township, Darby Township, Lansdowne and Delaware County. For many years, he was an active volunteer with the Union AA, the Lansdowne Boys and Girls Club, the Lansdowne Planning Commission and St. Philomena Church. Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan (nee Worrick) O’Brien; devoted father of Joseph (Theresa), Francis (Mary Ellen), Paul (Andrea) and Dr. Jennifer (Brian) O’Brien-Knotts; he is also survived by his brother James; 11 Granchildren; 2 Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may Visit Thursday, May 16th from 6 to 8 PM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 and Friday morning, May 17th from 9 to 10 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019