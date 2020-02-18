|
Thomas J. Potter, age 74, of Wallingford, PA passed away February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol S. (nee Von Tanhausen); loving step father of Ronald Rizzo (Scott Mangieri). Also survived by brother in law Gary Von Tanhausen (Monica) four nephews and 2 great nieces. Predeseased by his parents Ellen S. and John H. Potter, D.D.S. and son Christian. Tom was a proud Marine and a life member of The Marine Corp. League, Delaware County Detachment #288, Delaware Veterans Post 1, Wilmington, DE. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Historic Car Club of Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9:30AM St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in the Church. Int. at a later date. Contributions can be made in Tom’s name to Marine Corp. League Detachment #288, 3602 6th St., Upland, PA 19015 or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020