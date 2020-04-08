Home

Thomas J. Replogle

(1948-2020) Thomas J. Replogle, 71, a lifelong resident of Aston, died April 7, 2020. Born in Chester, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Dorothy Shoenfelt Replogle, Tom was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1967. He served in the 199th Infantry Division of the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation, National Defense Service and Vietnam Campaign Medals. Tom was employed as a Boiler Operator at PECO for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his siblings Rodney Replogle and Beth Dick. Tom is survived by siblings, Larry Replogle, Kay Sparks, Timothy Replogle and Jayne Shumaker. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2020
