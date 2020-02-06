Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
(1932-2020) Thomas J. Simcox, 87 of Ridley Park, died February 5, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Concord Township, he was the son of the late Roy P. and Sara Deery Simcox and resided in Folsom before moving to his late residence in 1964. Thomas was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, class of 1950 and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by H.K. Porter Co. in Prospect Park for 31 years before retiring in July 1982 and Ridley School District for 18 years before retiring in 2003. Thomas was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and enjoyed sports and fishing, but most important was time spent with family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay C. Brodley Simcox, who died February 17, 2014; and his siblings, Anna Mae Griffith and James J. Simcox; and his stepmother, Anna Hardcastle Simcox. Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas J. Simcox, Jr. (Elizabeth Weiss) and Edward P. Simcox (Lenore); grandsons, Ed (Trish), Joe (Mary), David (Shaina) and Ryan Simcox; great grandsons, Carter, Caine and Blake; and his best friend, Rich Smith. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave, Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2020
