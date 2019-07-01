|
|
Thomas J. "Tom" Smith, Jr., age 73, of Morton, PA, passed away on June 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Smith Sr., and Lorraine Smith (nee Evans).
Tom loved spending time with his family, was an avid train enthusiast and loved all Philadelphia Sports teams especially the Eagles.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen A. Smith (nee Daley), his loving children Joelle M. Smith (Christopher Roach), Thomas J. "TJ" Smith (Rebecca Lacher), Michael C. Smith (Julia Roach), and Timothy P. Smith (Andrea), his grandchildren Quinn M. Smith, Alayna M. Roach, Orli M., Benjamin A., and Piper J. Smith, and his twin brother Laurence Smith (Rosemarie).
Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:00-10:50 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or VFW Post #928, 1805 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033.
Arrg. By: The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on July 1, 2019