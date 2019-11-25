Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Thomas J. “Mugsy” Walsh, age 76, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on November 23, 2019. Thomas was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Conley) Walsh; loving father of Coleen Gill (Gregory), Thomas J. Walsh, Jr. (Elizabeth), Mark Walsh (Jennifer); caring grandfather of Anna, Alexander, Tyler, Evan, Cory, Mikayla, Keegan; and dear brother of Anne Campbell, John Walsh, David Walsh, the late William Walsh, and the late Mary Simms. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 8:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019
