|
|
Thomas J. Williams, on March 15, 2019. Devoted husband of Ruth (nee Cice). Beloved father of Sherri Christians and Dominique Iannello (Danielle Picciano). Loving grandfather of Chelsi, Brianna and Sean. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Marie Corp – serving his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis and proud alumni of West Catholic H.S. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday 10AM to 12PM at Baldi Funeral Home, 1331 So. Broad St. (Ample parking on premises). Prayer service will begin at 12PM. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019