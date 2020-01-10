Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Thomas L. Hamrick, age 79, a resident of Parkside, PA for the last 40 years, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. Tom was a truck driver with D. Sabatelli, Inc. Hauling, until his retirement. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casinos. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and home. Son of the late Yulonda and Homer Hamrick; brother of the late Gerald Hamrick and Joan Carpenter; Grandfather of the late Ryan Hamrick. Survivors: Wife of 50 years; Linda Hamrick. Daughter: Dinae (Lynne) Hamrick. Son: Thomas (Rose) and Robert Hamrick. Sisters: Frances Palm and Carmen Johnson. Also survived by 3 Grandchildren. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Bayada Hospice, 1400 N. Providence Rd. Suite 200, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
