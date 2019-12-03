|
|
On December 01, 2019, Thomas Leo Ruddy Sr. passed away. In his last hours, he was surrounded by his loving family who helped him to pass peacefully into the next life.
Tom was born and raised in Ridley Park, Pa and went on to build a highly successful career in advertising and marketing. Tom was a well-respected professional and entrepreneur whose corporation, The Ruddy Group, included a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with both a domestic and international client base. Tom was also involved in many local organizations; he was a member of the St. Andrew's Society and most recently, sat on the board of the Brandywine Battlefield. Raising his family in the historic Brandywine Valley helped to intensify his lifelong passion for American history, particularly the Civil War. Tom could smell a battlefield from miles away and would rarely pass up an opportunity to visit one or drop in on a local historical society.
In 2013, Tom authored a well-received novel, The Water's Edge, the story of twin brothers who fought on opposite sides of the Civil War.
Tom is survived by his loving family, spouse Denise (nee Dougherty) and his three children, sons Thomas Jr. and Taylor, and his daughter Shaelyn; his mother Doris Ruddy (nee MacDonald); siblings Terry Jones (Maggie), Karen Pushkar (Ron), Patty Rzaca and his twin brother Pat ""Donny"" (Deb). He will also be missed by his special pet and lifelong companion Jade.
His funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, at 10:00 AM at Old St. Joseph's Church, 321 Willings Alley, Philadelphia Pa 19106. Visitation for Family and Friends will be from 08:30 - 09:45 at the church.
(No parking available at the church. In addition to street parking, there is an indoor lot at the Bourse, 400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia PA 19106)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Tom's memory be made to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse. Gifts can be made online at www.pennmedicine.org/rittenhousehospice-gift or by check payable to ""Penn Medicine"" mailed to Kelly McBride, Penn Hospice Development 3535 Market St., Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please include ""in memory of Thomas Ruddy"" on the memo line.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2019