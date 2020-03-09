Home

Thomas M. Grant, of Brookhaven, PA, age 89, passed away on March 7, 2020. Thomas was raised in Chester, PA, and was a graduate of Chester High School. Thomas served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Thomas retired from Kimberly Clark (Formerly Scott Paper Company) after 42 years of service. He was the son of the late Samuel Morton Grant and Edna Toomey, and husband of the late Elsie Elaine Bowen. Survivors: Children: William (Donna) Grant and Thomas (Terri) Grant, Jr. Grandson: William. Great Grandchildren: Will and Wyatt. Funeral Services: Private. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Ltd. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
