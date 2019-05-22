Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Thomas M. “Tom” Lerro, Sr., age 91, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Lydia A. (nee Bauer) Lerro; the loving father of Michele Jurbala (Andrew), Lydia Ann Abatangelo (Michael), and the late Thomas M. Lerro, Jr.; the proud grandfather of Thomas, Christopher, Tiffany, Michael, Nicole and Vincent. He was the dear brother of the late Carolyn Guiliano (the late Arthur). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Tuesday Evening, May 28, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, 8:30 – 9:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-3600, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory to J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship Trust, 1974 Sproul Road, Suite 400, Broomall, PA 19008, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019
