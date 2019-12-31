|
|
Thomas J. Mariotti of Gilbertsville, PA passed away on December 22, 2019. He was a resident of Clifton Heights for many years and attended Our Lady of Angels and Holy Cross and graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1963. He started college at West Chester State after High School but was drafted by the Army in 1966 in support of the Vietnam war. He was the recipient of Medals of Honor while in the Army, including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and several Commendations for Battle. Upon Honorable discharge in 1968, he returned to West Chester State completing his BA in History in 1970. He worked for many years as a Social Worker and spent the last 17 years of his tenure at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging until his retirement. He also worked on a part-time basis at Strawbridge and Clothier for 12 years and enjoyed the social interaction with everyone he encountered. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, writing poetry, and spending time with his dog Harley. He is the son of the late Dominic A. Mariotti and late Pernice “Verna” (Rufo) Mariotti, brother of the late Dominic P Mariotti, and Sister in Law Anita Mariotti of Tewksbury MA. He is survived by two Nephews, Mark Mariotti, and his spouse Kim of Westford MA and their 3 children, Marissa, Nicholas, Krista, and Steven Mariotti and his spouse Maria of Ayer MA, his niece Cindy Strickland and her spouse Kelly of Nashua NH. He received exceptional care from Chestnut Knoll at Home services. The family wishes to express gratitude for those who helped him along the way with a heartfelt and sincere thank you. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, January 4th, 9:30 AM-10:45 AM at Holy Cross Church with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM (ALL IN CHURCH). Interment at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to the s Project 370 Seventh Avenue, Unit 1802, New York, NY 10001
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020