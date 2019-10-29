|
|
Thomas Moore, 64, passed away on October 17, 2019 at his home in Upper Darby. Loving husband to his late wife, Kathleen (nee Madara). He is survived by his mother, Alice; his father, Norman; his siblings, Robert (Susan), Mary (Dan), and Sara; 2 sons, Mark and Matthew (Niki); and 4 grandchildren. Thomas spent several years involved in politics at the state and local level, working to expose political corruption and improve the quality of life for the residents of Delaware County. A memorial service will be held at 12pm on November 2nd at the Heidelberg United Church of Christ in Schwenksville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019