Thomas J. Mullin, age 76 of Ridley Park, PA, on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lawler); Cherished father of Brian (Mary Pat), Timothy (Michelle) & Sean (Alicia) Mullin; Adoring grandfather of Avery, Ryan, Lauren & Justin; Loving brother of Helena (Francis) Dolan & Catherine (Thomas) Foster. Thomas proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. Relatives & Friends are invited to greet the Mullin Family Friday, May 3rd from 11-11:45AM where Thomas’s memorial mass will immediately follow at 12pm at St. Madeline’s Church, 400 Morton Ave. Ridley Park, PA. In Lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Thomas’ name to St. Madeline’s Church at the address above.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019