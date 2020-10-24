1/1
Thomas O. "Timmy" Tedesco
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas O. “Timmy” Tedesco Thomas O. “Timmy” Tedesco, 58, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of West Grove, PA passed away on October 16, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1962, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (nÃ©e Sheehan) and Orlando P. Tedesco, M.D. Timmy retired after a long career at the DuPont Company and associated companies where he was a facilities and contractor planner. He was also a skilled carpenter and locksmith. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, but especially the thrill of creating something from nothing. Timmy was always seeking peace and calm in his life but he still loved a good ride in his Jeep. He also was profoundly proud of his children and the young men they had become. He was the loving father of Matthew T. Tedesco and Andrew S. Tedesco; beloved companion of Donna DiGiovanni; step-father of Todd W. Crowley; dear brother of Mary Beth Lanza (Timothy), Michael, Patrice Cox, Christopher (Laura), James (Brenda) and John (MariJo). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-10:55 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the American Heart Association, 1627 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved