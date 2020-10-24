Thomas O. “Timmy” Tedesco Thomas O. “Timmy” Tedesco, 58, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of West Grove, PA passed away on October 16, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1962, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (nÃ©e Sheehan) and Orlando P. Tedesco, M.D. Timmy retired after a long career at the DuPont Company and associated companies where he was a facilities and contractor planner. He was also a skilled carpenter and locksmith. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, but especially the thrill of creating something from nothing. Timmy was always seeking peace and calm in his life but he still loved a good ride in his Jeep. He also was profoundly proud of his children and the young men they had become. He was the loving father of Matthew T. Tedesco and Andrew S. Tedesco; beloved companion of Donna DiGiovanni; step-father of Todd W. Crowley; dear brother of Mary Beth Lanza (Timothy), Michael, Patrice Cox, Christopher (Laura), James (Brenda) and John (MariJo). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-10:55 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the American Heart Association
, 1627 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
.