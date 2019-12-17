Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Road
Glen Mills, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
430 Valleybrook Road
Glen Mills, PA
Thomas Patrick McKeon

Thomas Patrick McKeon Obituary
Thomas Patrick McKeon, age 84, of Glen Mills, Pa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Tom was born in Philadelphia and attended Philadelphia parochial schools. After high school he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge as a Sargent from the Marines, he had a 30 year career with Sun Oil Company. He worked in the Fire and Safety departments, becoming fire chief. During his career he attended fire safety courses at many fire schools around the country, including Texas A&M. He also worked part-time as security with Brandywine Raceway. Following his retirement from Sun he became a safety contractor for oil refineries in the tri-state area. Tom was a life social member (with more than 15 years active) and past fire chief (1968) with the Claymont Fire Company in Claymont DE. He was a lifetime member of the Delaware Valley Fire Chiefs Association and Sun Honor Club. Tom was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and NASCAR. He was the son of the late James McKeon and Annie Melley. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Joseph Melley and James McKeon and his daughter, Susan McKeon. Survivors: Loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Hellinger; his devoted daughters Patricia (Dale) Stevens and Deborah Biddle; five grandchildren, Dale Jr., Aubre, Tyler, Matthew, and Gregory; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Cullen, McKenzie (with another great granddaughter due any day). Visitation: Monday from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Funeral Mass: Monday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Church Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to s at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019
