|
|
1931-2019 Thomas R. “Ray” Taylor, Jr., 87 of Aston, died October 11, 2019. Born in Eddystone, he lived in Lenni before moving to his late residence 12 years ago. Ray last worked for the County of Delaware and previously retired from Boeing Company. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran and was a member of American Legion Post 87, Concord Lodge #625, F.& A.M. and Mount Hope U.M. Church where he served as a Trustee. Ray enjoyed bowling, hunting, pottery, golfing in the Boeing League and traveling. Ray was the loving husband of the late Irma Goodale Taylor, his wife of 54 years who died in 2010; son of the late Thomas R. and Elizabeth Taylor and brother of the late Dorothy Furdyna, Martha April and Lawrence Bradley. He is survived by children, Deborah J. Metzgar and David I. Taylor; his son in law James E. Metzgar, Jr.; siblings, Charles Taylor (Josephine), Cecelia Pierson (Thomas), William Bradley (Joyce), Samuel Bradley (Ann), Norman Bradley (Kathy) and Lois Bixby; grandchildren, James E. Metzgar, III (Kimberlee), Jason T. Metzgar (April) and Heather Metzgar; also twin great grandchildren James E. Metzgar, IV and Damian A. Metzgar. Funeral Service 12 Noon Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mount Hope U.M. Church, 4020 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014 where friends may call 10:45 to 11:45AM. Burial in adjoining church cemetery. Memorial gifts to the above church www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019