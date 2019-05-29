Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
Thomas Russo Obituary
Thomas Francis Russo, 75, of Folcroft, passed away comfortably on May 25, 2019 at home after a long battle involving many different ailments. He was born on November 29, 1943 to the late Leonard and Eleanor Russo. He spent most of his early life in Philadelphia and graduated from John Bartram High School. He moved to Folcroft in 1976 and spent the rest of his life there with his wife Margaret, and three sons Anthony, Nicholas, and Thomas, Jr. Thomas spent over 30 years driving for various bread companies including Bond, Sunbeam, and Stroehman. He loved his children and grandchildren Alexander, Maria, Vincent, and Aubrey. He cherished buying various trinkets and electronics for them; he loved the internet, Ebay, and Amazon. He was an active parent. He was a member of the Folcroft Boys Club for years running the Saturday Youth bowling league at Sharon Hill Lanes. He enjoyed bowling, the Phillies, and cars. He adored his late wife, famed Psychic Mari Russo. He loved to cart her various cart reading venues and advertised her amazing talents wherever he could. Secretly, he was very proud of all her accomplishments. His survivors include his brother Leonard Russo; his sister Elizabeth Formentose; his sons, Tony, Nick, and Tom; and his daughters-in-law Gerri and Kiersten. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandkids, and many dear friends. There will be a visitation time on Tuesday, June 4th, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. followed by a service at 7 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019
