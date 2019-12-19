|
Thomas W. Imre, age 90 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on December 15, 2019 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. Born in Chester, PA, Thomas has resided for the past 12 years in the Maris Grove community in Glen Mills, previously residing in Aston, PA. He served his country with the Army during the Korean War and later worked for Sun Oil Co. in Marcus Hook, PA. Thomas was a member of Mt. Hope U.M. Church and the Sun Oil Honor Club. He enjoyed traveling the country with his family in their motor home and summers at Wildwood Crest, NJ. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine Lister Imre and is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia L. Stubbs Imre; a son, Thomas (Rebecca) Imre, Jr.; grandsons; Timothy (Katie) Imre and David (Merideth) Imre, and great grandchildren; Trevor and Harper Imre. Funeral services and interment are to remain private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019