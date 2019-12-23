Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. O'Neill Obituary
Thomas W. O'Neill, 72 of Primos, PA passed away December 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Linda D. (Todd) O'Neill. Devoted father of Thomas (Michele), Todd (Lori) and Jeff (Christy) O'Neill. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Steven, Connor, Patrick, Braeden, Trevor, Rian, Ashton, Peyton, Madison and Torin. Brother of Barbara (John) Benedict, Hugh (Carmella) O'Neill, Rosemarie O'Neill, the late Harry O'Neill and the late Margaret Vanni. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Helen and Tom Schreiber.
Once a Marine always a Marine. Tom was a proud veteran. He worked at PECO, as a boiler operator for more than 25 years and later SAP. In his retirement, he found his favorite job of all, teaching at Williamson College of The Trades.
Tom was an amazing man who loved his family with his whole heart. He worked hard to provide for them and give them a good life. His grandchildren where the apple of his eye, and he spent his weekends on the sidelines cheering them on. He and Linda were the epitome of what true love was meant to be, and now they are together again.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, December 23, 2019 10am O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Monday 12:00pm in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -