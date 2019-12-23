|
Thomas W. O'Neill, 72 of Primos, PA passed away December 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Linda D. (Todd) O'Neill. Devoted father of Thomas (Michele), Todd (Lori) and Jeff (Christy) O'Neill. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Steven, Connor, Patrick, Braeden, Trevor, Rian, Ashton, Peyton, Madison and Torin. Brother of Barbara (John) Benedict, Hugh (Carmella) O'Neill, Rosemarie O'Neill, the late Harry O'Neill and the late Margaret Vanni. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Helen and Tom Schreiber.
Once a Marine always a Marine. Tom was a proud veteran. He worked at PECO, as a boiler operator for more than 25 years and later SAP. In his retirement, he found his favorite job of all, teaching at Williamson College of The Trades.
Tom was an amazing man who loved his family with his whole heart. He worked hard to provide for them and give them a good life. His grandchildren where the apple of his eye, and he spent his weekends on the sidelines cheering them on. He and Linda were the epitome of what true love was meant to be, and now they are together again.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, December 23, 2019 10am O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Monday 12:00pm in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019