Tien T. Rogers, age 46, of Claymont, DE passed away suddenly on April 17, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Born in Vietnam, Tien came to the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in Carneys Point, NJ. Tien graduated from Penns Grove High School, class of 1993. She then received her Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Strayer University. A homemaker, Tien was devoted to her family and children. She volunteered during her children’s school years and later was a school volunteer for Delaware Design Lab. In addition to being an Organizer and Fundraiser, Tien found time to compete in Martial Arts, enjoy deep sea fishing and spend time at her summer home in Longneck, DE. In addition to her father, San Tran, Tien is preceded in death by 2 children, Jared Rogers who passed in 2018 and Dylan Thompson who died as an infant. Tien is survived by her husband of 19 years, Michael Rogers, children, Kevin Rogers, Brandon Thompson, Connor Thompson and Linh Thompson, her mother, Lien Nguyen, a brother, Brian Tran and a sister, Mai Tran. A public visitation will be held for all on Friday, April 24th, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA, however due to the Covid19 Pandemic, family, friends and relatives will be required to form a Drive-Thru receiving line in the Parking Lot of the funeral home. Beginning at 11:30am, a Funeral Service for Tien will be LIVESTREAMED by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com) or connect via Facebook (search Pagano Funeral Home). Interment will remain private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 20, 2020