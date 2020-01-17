|
|
Tiffany A. Dodson, of Sharon Hill passed away on January 13, at the age of 25. She was born in Drexel Hill, to Lonnie & Lora (Evans) Dodson. Tiffany is survived by Antoinette Rodia and Dwayne Russell, siblings Tabitha (twin) and Nathan Dodson, Tiara and Sabrina Rodia, grandparents Nancy Evans, Cassie Stevens and Michael Dodson, uncles Julian, Josh and Jon Evans and many close family members. Predeceased by her grandfather Fredrick Evans. Tiffany enjoyed spending time in church, gospel music, reading, hanging out with her favorite uncle; Uncle Jon, writing in her journal and anything Disney related. She was an Interboro High School graduate class of 2012. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, January 23, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, Norwood, PA. Another visitation will take place Friday, January 24, from 9:00-10:00 AM in Norwood United Methodist Church, Norwood, PA. A prayer service will begin at 10:00 AM followed by interment in Edgewood Cemetery, Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Norwood United Methodist Church, 315 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020