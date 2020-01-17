Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Norwood United Methodist Church
315 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Norwood United Methodist Church
315 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiffany Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiffany Dodson


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiffany Dodson Obituary
Tiffany A. Dodson, of Sharon Hill passed away on January 13, at the age of 25. She was born in Drexel Hill, to Lonnie & Lora (Evans) Dodson. Tiffany is survived by Antoinette Rodia and Dwayne Russell, siblings Tabitha (twin) and Nathan Dodson, Tiara and Sabrina Rodia, grandparents Nancy Evans, Cassie Stevens and Michael Dodson, uncles Julian, Josh and Jon Evans and many close family members. Predeceased by her grandfather Fredrick Evans. Tiffany enjoyed spending time in church, gospel music, reading, hanging out with her favorite uncle; Uncle Jon, writing in her journal and anything Disney related. She was an Interboro High School graduate class of 2012. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, January 23, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, Norwood, PA. Another visitation will take place Friday, January 24, from 9:00-10:00 AM in Norwood United Methodist Church, Norwood, PA. A prayer service will begin at 10:00 AM followed by interment in Edgewood Cemetery, Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Norwood United Methodist Church, 315 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -