Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Ciglinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Ciglinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Ciglinsky Obituary
Timothy J. Ciglinsky, born on December 8, 1959, passed away at home on September 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and most recently lived in Primos, PA. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lauren Ciglinsky and his six siblings, Barbara, Michael, John, Mary, Joan, and Dennis. He was predeceased by his son, Eric Ciglinsky, who passed shortly before him on August 22, 2019. He was the sole proprietor of TJC’s Landscaping and appreciated nature in all its beauty. He loved the beach, ocean waves, and the summer breeze. He enjoyed the simple things in life, reading, writing, music, and a cold beer but also had a flair for the finer things. He lived his days in service to God. Services to be held at D’Anjolell Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10am-1130am. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.