Timothy J. Ciglinsky, born on December 8, 1959, passed away at home on September 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and most recently lived in Primos, PA. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lauren Ciglinsky and his six siblings, Barbara, Michael, John, Mary, Joan, and Dennis. He was predeceased by his son, Eric Ciglinsky, who passed shortly before him on August 22, 2019. He was the sole proprietor of TJC’s Landscaping and appreciated nature in all its beauty. He loved the beach, ocean waves, and the summer breeze. He enjoyed the simple things in life, reading, writing, music, and a cold beer but also had a flair for the finer things. He lived his days in service to God. Services to be held at D’Anjolell Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10am-1130am. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019