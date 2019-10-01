|
Timothy John Schearer “TJ,” 27, passed away suddenly on Friday morning September 27, 2019. A lifelong Delaware County resident, TJ was a hard working and talented Tree Surgeon who loved being outdoors. TJ had a very funny sense of humor and was known to be kind and generous. TJ was well liked by everyone and is described by his friends as a loyal, stand up guy. TJ’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation, which saved many lives. TJ loved his friends and his family, especially his toddler daughter, Nina Maria, who brought him endless joy. TJ was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Klotz and by his beloved brother, Christopher P. Schearer. TJ is survived by his father, Robin Bradford Schearer; his fiance, Rachel Haldaway and their two year old daughter, Nina Maria. TJ leaves behind his siblings: Bradford Michael Schearer, Heather Ann Schearer and Sheri Lee DiCicco and her husband, Michael P. DiCicco and Shawn Plaugher. TJ also leaves behind his nieces, Clarissa Schearer and Crystal Schearer and his nephew, Oliver Michael DiCicco. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Gift of Life Donor Program in TJ’s honor (www.donors1.org)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019